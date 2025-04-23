“I timed my shot well” - Fabricio Andrade glad to showcase his incredible counterstrking in emphatic title defense vs Kwon Won Il

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil turned in one of his most impressive performances to date earlier this year.

Ad

Andrade made his highly anticipated return to action at ONE 170 in January to defend his gold. 'Wonder Boy' put on an absolute clinic, annihilating South Korean rival 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il in the very first round of their heated matchup.

The Brazilian star was proud of his technique and still cannot get over that perfect night.

Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent interview, Andrade detailed his finish of Kwon and how it came about.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'Wonder Boy' said:

"And my timing is good, and I saw he was repeatedly throwing one-twos, and I timed my shot well, I hit him with the body shot, and I knew I was going to knock him out."

Needless to say, Andrade has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous finishers in MMA today, regardless of promotion.

Ad

Fabricio Andrade happy to dominate Kwon Won Il and prove he's the better fighter: "I am on another level"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade met 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il for the second time in his career, but the result remained the same, just as he expected.

In fact, Andrade says he performed even better in the rematch and proved he's simply the superior fighter.

Ad

He told Inside Fighting:

"To Kwon Won Il, yeah, he was on a good streak. But as I said before, I am on another level - and that fight showed that. Not trying to sound confident. But, it is what it is. I trained hard to get here, and I don’t wanna give up my spot anytime."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.