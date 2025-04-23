“I timed my shot well” - Fabricio Andrade glad to showcase his incredible counterstrking in emphatic title defense vs Kwon Won Il

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil turned in one of his most impressive performances to date earlier this year.
Andrade made his highly anticipated return to action at ONE 170 in January to defend his gold. 'Wonder Boy' put on an absolute clinic, annihilating South Korean rival 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il in the very first round of their heated matchup.
The Brazilian star was proud of his technique and still cannot get over that perfect night.
Speaking to Inside Fighting in a recent interview, Andrade detailed his finish of Kwon and how it came about.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Wonder Boy' said:
"And my timing is good, and I saw he was repeatedly throwing one-twos, and I timed my shot well, I hit him with the body shot, and I knew I was going to knock him out."
Needless to say, Andrade has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous finishers in MMA today, regardless of promotion.
Fabricio Andrade happy to dominate Kwon Won Il and prove he's the better fighter: "I am on another level"
'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade met 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il for the second time in his career, but the result remained the same, just as he expected.
In fact, Andrade says he performed even better in the rematch and proved he's simply the superior fighter.
He told Inside Fighting:
"To Kwon Won Il, yeah, he was on a good streak. But as I said before, I am on another level - and that fight showed that. Not trying to sound confident. But, it is what it is. I trained hard to get here, and I don’t wanna give up my spot anytime."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.