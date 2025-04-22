“I started to earn his respect” - Fabricio Andrade says he delivered a message to Kwon Won Il with his fiery striking

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil recalls his recent first-round technical knockout victory over South Korean rival 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il earlier this year, which he refers to as the finest performance of his career.

Andrade and Kwon met at ONE 170 in Bangkok, Thailand, last January, with 'Wonder Boy' putting on an absolute striking clinic to score the explosive stoppage.

The Brazilian star's electric showing showcased Andrade's finishing ability, and the 27-year-old recently broke down his technique in an interview with Inside Fighting. Andrade believes he earned Kwon's respect early.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"He started to throw one-twos, and when I saw that he wasn’t doing what I was expecting, I decided to low kick and body kick him, and I started to earn his respect."

Fabricio Andrade is one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship and has proven to be among the very best fighters in the world.

The 27-year-old Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai product is definitely one to watch out for in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Fabricio Andrade calls Kwon Won Il victory his 'best finish'

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is super proud of his one-round annihilation of 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 earlier this year.

After spending the entirety of 2024 on the sidelines, reassessing his career and working on his craft, Andrade returned with a vengeance to score one of his most impressive wins to date.

'Wonder Boy' told Inside Fighting:

"I’d definitely say this, maybe, was my best finish of my career. You know, there was a tough road leading up to this fight, and I’m happy it ended that way."

