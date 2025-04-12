“He gave up” - Fabricio Andrade recalls his bantamweight MMA crowning moment against John Lineker

1Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is one of the best fighters on the planet, pound-for-pound.

The 27-year-old Brazilian superstar has come a long way since his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization five years ago. Throughout this period, 'Wonder Boy' has only lost once in his time on ONE's global stage, all while posting seven impressive victories.

But one of the most memorable wins of his career so far has to be against countryman and eternal rival 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker, whom he knocked out inside of four rounds in 2023 to capture the undisputed bantamweight MMA gold.

Speaking on a recent guest appearance on Nomundao Podcast, Andrade recalled his favorite moments of that fight.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"In the fourth round, I expected him to come back so we could finish it off. In the fifth, I knew I was going to knock him out in the fifth round, but he gave up there."

Today, Andrade is one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship, and widely considered the best bantamweight fighter in the world.

Fabricio Andrade stays busy even in downtime: "Training is kind of a therapy for me"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade was last seen delivering another stunning first-round knockout finish over South Korean rival 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 last January.

But the 27-year-old star has kept busy in the gym, and he explains why.

Andrade told Nomundao Podcast:

"So there are some days when I don’t train. I don’t feel so good when I’m not training. I think training is kind of a therapy for me. It’s already become a part of my routine. So if I’m out of camp, I still train, but I don’t have that obligation, right? I don’t have to wake up with that obligation. Because if you’re in camp when you know you’re going to fight, you have a routine there."

