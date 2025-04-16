WATCH: Fabricio Andrade defends his throne, concocts the perfect sequel in nasty body shot KO of Kwon Won Il

In his most recent outing, Fabricio Andrade only needed less than a minute to remind everybody exactly why he is the apex predator of ONE Championship's bantamweight MMA division.

This happened when the Brazilian hard-hitter put his ONE bantamweight MMA world title on the line against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il in a rematch at ONE 170, held before a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this past February.

Check out that matchup's highlights posted on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel:

Andrade set the tone from the opening bell, charging to the center of the Circle and unleashing heavy firepower on Kwon.

A crushing left hook to the body folded the South Korean slugger, and Andrade wasted no time in sealing the deal with a relentless barrage of ground-and-pound.

The bout was over in just 42 seconds as "Wonder Boy" successfully retained his 26 pounds of gold in emphatic fashion.

Fabricio Andrade keeps himself ready for action

Fabricio Andrade may have earned the right to kick back and relax after successfully defending his world title at ONE 170, but instead of taking it easy at home, he's choosing to get right back to work in the gym.

The Brazilian made this revelation in an interview on Nomundao Podcast:

"I'm a guy who's already gotten used to training all the time, right, so I always have to train, not just because I'm a fighter, right? But to feel good."

This approach is keeping Andrade in peak condition — something all the more crucial with potential challengers waiting in the wings for a shot at his crown.

As of now, no opponent has been mentioned for Andrade's next outing. But during his post-fight interview with color commentator Mitch Chilson, he brought up the name of Stephen Loman, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender.

