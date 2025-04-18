Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade pulling no stops to leave a lasting legacy behind: "To continue inspiring people"

Stacking up accolades and winning world titles is the route reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is picking to inspire the next generation of fighters and leave a lasting legacy for himself.

Andrade shared this thought during his recent appearance on the Inside Fighting YouTube channel, where he was interviewed by Mike Owens. The Brazilian, who intends to not only become an inspiration inside the ring but also outside of it, said:

"There are plenty of things I have to do and achieve to continue inspiring people, inside and outside the Circle. So right now, I'm just aiming to do that and create this kind of legacy."

Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview below:

The Brazilian knockout menace is fresh off a first-round TKO finish of Kwon Won Il in his previous match at ONE 170 last January 2025. It was his second win over the South Korean contender after he previously defeated him in June 2022 at ONE 158 with a similar first-round finish.

Fabricio Andrade believes losing teaches fighters to improve their skills

Fabricio Andrade also stated during the same interview posted above that losing fights would greatly help fighters like himself improve their craft than winning.

The Tiger Muay Thai-affiliated athlete pointed out that losing a match would force an athlete to do things differently to determine the holes in his game, tweak them, and potentially get better to have a greater performance in succeeding matches.

"When you lose, you have to change some things. Even though it was a different sport, I do not like to lose. So it helps you improve, do things differently, and helps you get better. Every time you lose, you learn more than when you win. So yeah, sometimes you need that to push you to get better."

