  • “It’ll be very fun for the fans” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade open to run it back with old nemesis Jonathan Haggerty

“It’ll be very fun for the fans” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade open to run it back with old nemesis Jonathan Haggerty

By Vince Richards
Modified Apr 18, 2025 07:58 GMT
Fabricio Andrade (left) and Jonathan Haggerty (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Fabricio Andrade (left) and Jonathan Haggerty (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]

Fabricio Andrade is ready to run it back with old nemesis Jonathan Haggerty if ONE Championship calls for a high-profile rematch between them.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion suffered a stunning loss against Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said he wants to avenge his defeat against the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and give the fans a proper barnburner in their potential rematch.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"Yes. Yes. Of course. Of course, you know. I think it’ll be very very fun for the fans."

Andrade was nursing multiple injuries when he fought Haggerty in their November 2023 all-champion showdown for the vacant throne.

That left the Brazilian superstar without much of his power and mobility, allowing the then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion to knock him out in the second round.

Andrade was in so much pain from his injuries that he had to take much of 2024 just recuperating from his injuries before his electric return to form in January this year.

'Wonder Boy' returned to form at ONE 170 when he delivered a sub-minute body shot knockout finish against Kwon Won Il to defend his bantamweight MMA throne in Bangkok.

It's unclear when Andrade will defend his belt next, but he will always be in the conversation for another tussle against Haggerty - the only man to have ever beaten him in ONE Championship.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below:

youtube-cover
Fabricio Andrade details the dedication he has for fighting

Fabricio Andrade might just be the hardest-working man in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is a gym freak and will put in the work every single day, even if he doesn't have a fight lined up.

In an interview with the Nomundao Podcast, Andrade said he's always training and would just crank up the intensity once he signs the paperwork and gets into a proper training camp.

"It depends a lot on whether I have a fight scheduled or not and how much time I have to prepare. So it depends a lot on where I am. If I’m out of camp, if I’m in camp, if it’s close to the fight, then I train a lot, depending on how much time I’ll have before the fight."
Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

