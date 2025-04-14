"There's always progress" - MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes glad to see his division's growth under Fabricio Andrade's reign

Bibiano Fernandes is nothing short of proud of the continuous development of the stacked bantamweight MMA division - the weight class he helped elevate to its lofty standards.

The Brazilian legend, who dominated the division for nearly a decade across multiple title reigns, admired how current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has continued to elevate the weight class.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fernandes said:

"The thing is, right now, everything has a process and progress. I built that division, and then [John] Lineker became the champion. Now, Fabricio became the champion. The only thing I can do at this point is watch. To be a champion for a long time is more than just that. Now [Fabricio] is the best, but there's always progress."

Fernandes' comments are a testament to how the weight class reached its current peak with Andrade at the helm.

Often considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, Fernandes' legacy includes multiple stints with the gold from 2013 to 2018 and again from 2019 to 2022, during which he tied the ONE Championship record for most consecutive world title defenses at seven.

Fernandes is tied for the accolade with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Andrade, the division's current standard-bearer, now looks to continue his own impressive resume.

The Brazilian superstar retained the ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he folded South Korean knockout machine Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 this past January at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Bibiano Fernandes grateful to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame

Bibiano Fernandes' contributions to ONE Championship were formally recognized when he was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame during the broadcast of ONE 172 in March 2025 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, the Brazilian icon expressed gratitude to the Japanese fans who had supported him throughout his career.

"2022, I came to Japan. 2002 to 2025, I still come to Japan, I love Japan. You're amazing fans. Thank you for taking care of me," Fernandes said, visibly moved by the moment. "The best that I can give is to be here, support the Japanese fans. It's best to be here for ONE Championship. And Chatri [Sityodtong], thank you so much for everything you built for us."

The Hall of Fame induction cemented Fernandes' status as one of ONE Championship's most instrumental figures in its history.

