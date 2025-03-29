"Thank you for taking care of me" - Bibiano Fernandes grateful to be inducted into ONE Championship Hall of Fame at Saitama Super Arena

Brazilian MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes was officially inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame during the ONE 172 card on March 23 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fittingly, his legendary career was celebrated in the iconic halls of the venue, and during his in-ring interview with veteran broadcaster Mitch Chilson, he thanked the Japanese fans for their unwavering support for him, as he stated:

"2022, I came to Japan. 2002 to 2025, I still come to Japan, I love Japan. You're amazing fans. Thank you for taking care of me. The best that I can give is to be here, support the Japanese fans. It'se best BTS to be here for ONE Championship. And Chatri, thank you so much for everything you built for us."

'The Flash' became the second athlete in the world's largest martial arts organization to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame next to Demetrious Johnson, who was inducted last September during the ONE 168: Denver card.

Fernandes' last professional match happened in February 2024 at ONE 171: Qatar, where he reasserted his mastery over longtime rival Kevin Belingon with a split decision win in their bantamweight MMA scrap.

Bibiano Fernandes says never giving up was key to his illustrious professional MMA career

During his speech inside the ring, Bibiano Fernandes revealed one of the foundations of his massive success, not giving up. This was one of the most important advice he shared with everyone.

Furthermore, Fernandes was grateful to everyone who played a big part in his career:

"I want to say one thing for everybody out there - never give up. Keep pushing yourself, keep doing better, keep it moving. Good things are still going to come to you. Thank you Chatri, thank you ONE Championship, thank you everybody, thank you to my students at Flash Academy."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

