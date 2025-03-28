“Where it all began” - Bibiano Fernandes grateful to enter ONE Championship’s Hall of Fame in front of his Japanese faithful

Bibiano Fernandes' career has come full circle. The Brazilian legend was honored during ONE 172 when he was inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

It was a fitting celebration for a man who helped establish ONE Championship as a global brand in the country where he first rose to prominence.

Taking to Instagram, Fernandes recalled how his legendary career began to take shape in Japan and how the culmination of his run took place where it started.

Bibiano Fernandes posted:

"End of an era and new beginnings. Thank you to my family and friends for being there for me. It feels nice to end where it all began, in Japan.🇯🇵"

After fighting primarily in the West, with one fight in Kanagawa, Japan, Fernandes signed with the DREAM promotion in 2009.

Debuting at the DREAM 7 card in March 2009, Fernandes faced and beat Takafumi Otsuka at Saitama Super Arena.

That victory over Otsuka ultimately became the catalyst for Fernandes' historic run of dominance, and he would end up becoming a two-division DREAM champion from 2009 to 2011, just a year before he arrived at ONE Championship.

It was under ONE Championship that Fernandes reached legendary status.

Fernandes was a record 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and ended his tenure in the promotion with an impressive 13-3 slate, his farewell fight a split decision win over eternal rival Kevin Belingon at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

'The Flash' also holds the ONE Championship record for most world title fights at 13 and most world title wins at 11.

Bibiano Fernandes reminisces with his contemporaries, future stars in ONE Championship

Bibiano Fernandes' inclusion into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame wasn't just a celebration of his career, it was also his chance to reunite with his contemporaries while sharing his legacy with the promotion's newer stars.

The day after ONE 172, Fernandes posted on Instagram that he bonded with his fellow fighters and world champions over breakfast at the athletes' hotel in Saitama.

He posted:

"10 years from now, I will remember asking all these fighters during breakfast to gather to take this photo. These memories will last forever. Breakfast is for champions. ⚡️"

