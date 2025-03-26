  • home icon
  "Never give up" - Bibiano Fernandes shares inspiring speech after being the second inductee to ONE's Hall of Fame

“Never give up” - Bibiano Fernandes shares inspiring speech after being the second inductee to ONE’s Hall of Fame

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 09:30 GMT
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship
Bibiano Fernandes - Photo by ONE Championship

Former multi-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and mixed martial arts legend 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil became the second person after Demetrious Johnson to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend in Japan, where 'The Flash' delivered an inspirational speech and reflected on his storied career.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring as a special guest, Fernandes had a message for the rest of the bantamweight division, and for ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The 44-year-old MMA icon said:

"I want to say one thing for everybody out there - never give up. Keep pushing yourself, keep doing better, keep it moving. Good things are still going to come to you. Thank you Chatri, thank you ONE Championship, thank you everybody, thank you to my students at Flash Academy."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Bibiano Fernandes?

After being inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame, legendary Brazilian MMA fighter 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes has officially retired from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Following decades of excellence in the world's largest martial arts organization, Fernandes will now shift his focus towards other endeavors, including running his own gym, Flash Academy Martial Arts, located in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

The 44-year-old also has several other businesses that he manages outside of martial arts.

Edited by C. Naik
