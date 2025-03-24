WATCH: Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes gets inducted into ONE Championship Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony at ONE 172

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes was officially inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Following Shinya Aoki's 53-second submission win over Eduard Folayang, the Brazilian icon made his final walk to the ring. He was greeted with enormous applause inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

After a short interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong presented Fernandes with his Hall of Fame trophy. He then thanked everyone who supported him throughout his career before exiting the circle for the last time.

Relive Bibiano Fernandes' enshrinement ceremony below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Lauded by fans for being one of the promotion's longest-tenured fighters, 'The Flash' undoubtedly earned his flowers and then some after amassing a 12-win career since his promotional debut in August 2012.

Fittingly, the 41-year-old's last fight happened against eternal rival and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon this past February at ONE 171: Qatar. Fernandes won via split decision to close out their rivalry with a winning record of 3-1.

Fernandes is the second athlete to be immortalized in ONE's Hall of Fame, following former ONE flyweight MMA world champion and bonafide MMA legend Demetrious Johnson last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Kevin Belingon applauds Bibiano Fernandes' induction into ONE Championship Hall of Fame

Filipino great Kevin Belingon joined the fans in celebrating Bibiano Fernandes' illustrious career and shared how much the Flash Academy founder deserves this honor in an interview with ONE Championship.

'The Silencer' said:

"Just looking at his resume and his performance, there's no doubt. I think he's the longest-reigning champion in the promotion. It's only right for him to be in there."

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

