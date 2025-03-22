“It’s only right for him to be in there” - Kevin Belingon applauds move to put Bibiano Fernandes in the Hall of Fame

Kevin Belingon claimed "it's only right" for Bibiano Fernandes to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

On Feb. 20, Fernandes was scheduled for his fifth fight against Belingon in ONE, previously winning three of the meetings.

The former 11xONE bantamweight MMA world champion defeated Belingon once again, this time by split decision.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Fernandes maintained his pre-fight promise and confirmed his retirement from professional MMA.

ONE Championship later announced Fernandes would be inducted into their Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2024.

During an interview with ONE, Belingon had this to say about Fernandes deserving the Hall of Fame honor:

"Just looking at his resume and his performance, there’s no doubt. I think he’s the longest-reigning champion in the promotion. It’s only right for him to be in there."

Bibiano Fernandes first fought Kevin Belingon in January 2016, with the former winning by first-round submission.

Belingon later solidified his legacy in the rematch, defeating Fernandes by split decision to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Since then, Fernandes has dominated the series, winning consecutive meetings by third-round disqualification, second-round submission, and split decision.

The rivalry between Fernandes and Belingon significantly helped grow the ONE bantamweight MMA division into the stacked talent pool it is today.

Bibiano Fernandes joins Demetrious Johnson in ONE Championship Hall of Fame

In September 2024, Demetrious Johnson announced he was vacating his ONE flyweight world title and retiring from professional MMA.

'Mighty Mouse' made the announcement in front of a packed crowd in North America at ONE 168, where Chatri Sityodtong had a special honor to present him.

Sityodtong revealed Johnson would be the first fighter inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.

The American legend deserved the honor due to his promotional resume featuring wins against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Adriano Moraes (twice), Danny Kingad, and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Bibiano Fernandes has become the second fighter inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion established a resume featuring wins against Kevin Belingon, Reece McLaren, and Martin Nguyen.

Johnson walked away with an overall promotional record of 6-1, while Fernandes was 13-3 in MMA.

