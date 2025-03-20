“He’s more focused on other things now” - Kevin Belingon says father time has caught up with Bibiano Fernandes’ MMA career

Kevin Belingon talked about his belief that Bibiano Fernandes is "more focused on other things" than MMA.

On February 20, Belingon and Fernandes fought for the fifth time in ONE Championship, with the former winning three of their previous meetings.

Belingon failed to draw one back in their series, suffering a split decision loss against Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar.

Shortly after the official decision, Fernandes confirmed he was retiring from professional MMA.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon had this to say about his former rival ending his MMA career:

"He’s gotten old. And I think he’s more focused on other things now. He’s more focused on other areas of martial arts. I can see that he’s more focused on teaching jiu-jitsu, being very hands-on with his students. So I think his time in mixed martial arts is done, so now he’ll focus on other sports."

Bibiano Fernandes made his ONE Championship debut in August 2012 and started his promotional tenure with ten consecutive wins.

Over a decade later, 'The Flash solidified himself as an important pioneer in ONE's MMA landscape, more specifically, the bantamweight division.

The former 11x ONE bantamweight MMA world champion established a resume featuring wins against Kevin Belingon x4, Martin Nguyen, and Reece McLaren.

Watch Belingon's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Kevin Belingon continues devastating chapter of fighting career

Between October 2016 and November 2018, Kevin Belingon was one of the most successful MMA fighters in ONE, winning seven consecutive outings.

Since then, the former 2x ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has failed to secure a win in his last six promotional appearances, including four inside the distance and one by disqualification.

Belingon started with a DQ defeat against Bibiano Fernandes. Seven months later. Fernandes submitted him in the second round at ONE: Century Part II.

The Filipino superstar's next three-fight run featured KO/TKO losses against John Lineker, Kwon Won Il, and Kim Jae Woong.

Following his latest defeat against Fernandes, Belingon hasn't made any announcement about retiring. Therefore, he could return to action later this year.

It should be noted that Belingon's split decision loss against Fernandes was widely debated, with many fans believing the former deserved the win.

