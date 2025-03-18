  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Kevin Belingon looking to emulate John Lineker’s success in all-striking disciplines - “I can do that also” 

Kevin Belingon looking to emulate John Lineker’s success in all-striking disciplines - “I can do that also” 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 18, 2025 04:19 GMT
Kevin Belingon (left) and John Lineker (right)
Kevin Belingon (left) and John Lineker (right)

Kevin Belingon has always leaned on his striking and now he's thinking about taking it a step further. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is open to testing himself in kickboxing, and he's drawing inspiration from someone who has already made that move - John Lineker.

Ad

With Lineker making waves in Muay Thai and now kickboxing, Belingon sees the crossover as the natural next step. He told ONE Championship:

"What I see with John Lineker is he's had some really great performances. So I think I can do that also in striking. Let's see. I really want to try kickboxing."

Belingon's style has always revolved around striking, and with a background built on fast hands and powerful striking, the switch wouldn't be a stretch. For a veteran like Belingon, it's a way to stay sharp and keep challenging himself in a new setting.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

"The fights that will truly make you grow" - Belingon only wants the biggest challenges moving forward

Even with over a decade of experience behind him, the Filipino former champ isn't slowing down. Kevin Belingon is still looking for more challenges that push him to grow.

"I'm always fine with it 'cause I like being challenged," he said. "These are the fights that will show the things that I'm missing. Getting an easy fight may be nice because the chances of winning are big, but these are the fights that will truly make you grow."

This mindset has shaped his career and continues to guide his path. Whether he sticks to MMA or steps into kickboxing next, or perhaps even dips his toes in Muay Thai, Belingon's focus remains the same: keep moving forward, keep evolving, and take on whoever brings the biggest test.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी