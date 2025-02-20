“The fights that will truly make you grow” - Kevin Belingon only wants the biggest challenges moving forward

Kevin Belingon prioritized tough opponents to learn what he needed to improve.

Ad

In November 2018, Belingon secured a legacy-defining split decision win against Bibiano Fernandes to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Since then, the Filipino superstar has endured five consecutive losses, all inside the distance, with one by disqualification.

During an interview with ONE, Belingon was asked about his ongoing losing streak, which has featured fights against former world champions Bibiano Fernandes x2 and John Lineker:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m always fine with it ‘cause I like being challenged. These are the fights that will show the things that I’m missing. Getting an easy fight may be nice because the chances of winning are big, but these are the fights that will truly make you grow."

Ad

Trending

Belingon continued by saying:

"Those previous losses, the previous fights, it just made me truly better. I’ve reviewed my shortcomings and I’m developing those things in this camp."

Kevin Belingon's last fight was a first-round knockout loss against Kim Jae Woong in November 2022.

The 37-year-old has stayed active by training with elite fighters at the highly-touted Lions Nations MMA gym. He now looks to end his losing streak later this week.

Ad

Ad

Kevin Belingon looks to return to win column at ONE 171: Qatar

On Thursday, February 20, Kevin Belingon has an opportunity to end his five-fight losing streak and start 2025 with a win.

Belingon will be featured on the stacked ONE 171: Qatar fight card against a familiar opponent.

Belingon has been matched up against former world champion Bibiano Fernandes. They have previously fought four times in ONE, with Fernandes winning three to Belingon's one.

Ad

Belingon plans to accomplish revenge against Fernandes after losing their last two meetings in 2019.

ONE 171 goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will headline interim title holder Jarred Brooks in Thursday's main event. They look to settle the score in a trilogy bout after each defeating the other.

As for the co-main event, Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight kickboxing world title for the first time against Wei Rui.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.