FREE FULL FIGHT: John Lineker unleashes brutish power in brutal knockout finish of fellow former champ Kevin Belingon

When John Lineker made his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner, he ensured the entire bantamweight MMA division took notice.

The Brazilian knockout artist made his statement in emphatic fashion, dismantling former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon in the main event of ONE: Inside The Matrix III. The bout took place inside closed-door Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the opening bell, Lineker and Belingon wasted no time meeting at the center of the circle, eager to trade their heaviest shots.

The Filipino star dazzled with his signature spinning attacks and crisp combinations, but Lineker remained relentless, pressing forward and unloading thunderous hooks and uppercuts.

Midway through the second round, Lineker connected with a devastating right uppercut to the temple, sending Belingon crashing to the canvas. Smelling blood, the Brazilian swarmed his opponent to secure a ruthless technical knockout victory

That performance was just the beginning of Lineker’s reign of terror in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He continued his path of destruction, most notably knocking out champion Bibiano Fernandes in March 2022.

That night, a crushing left hook in the second round left Fernandes motionless, crowning Lineker as the new bantamweight MMA king.

Though his time as champion was brief, his reputation as a show-stealer never faded. In August 2023, he delivered yet another highlight-reel moment, staging a dramatic comeback knockout against Kim Jae Woong.

John Lineker finds new home in striking arts under ONE

In 2024, John Lineker has embraced a new challenge — venturing into Muay Thai, where he has already exceeded expectations.

'Hands of Stone' has scored two stoppage victories in “the art of eight limbs,” proving his striking prowess transcends disciplines.

However, the journey doesn’t stop there. On March 23 at ONE 172, Lineker will take another leap, making his kickboxing debut at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Standing across from him will be local favorite and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto, setting the stage for a high-stakes three-round clash.

Fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

