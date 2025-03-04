“I love this” - John Lineker is hyped with his underdog label heading into kickboxing showcase against Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172

John Lineker appears to relish the underdog role as he gears up for his kickboxing debut — especially with many doubting his chances of victory.

Ad

The Brazilian knockout artist is set to face former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in a three-round showdown at ONE 172, taking place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

A recent online poll conducted by ONE Championship revealed that 55 percent of fans believe Akimoto will hand Lineker a harsh welcome to the sport:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When the results surfaced on Instagram, 'Hands of Stone' didn’t shy away. Instead, he embraced the skepticism, leaving a comment that signaled his readiness to prove the doubters wrong.

He wrote:

“I love this. Let’s go!”

It’s easy to see why many are backing Akimoto. The Japanese sensation is a technical maestro with a well-rounded skill set and seemingly boundless cardio.

At 32, Akimoto remains one of the division’s elite, having once held the bantamweight kickboxing crown in 2022.

Ad

Though he has since dropped three razor-close bouts, Akimoto determined to put on a show for his home crowd, return to the win column, and reignite his championship ambitions.

John Lineker may surpass expectations again at ONE 172

Yet, writing off a competitor like John Lineker would be a mistake.

The Brazilian powerhouse has built a reputation as one of MMA’s most feared strikers, boasting legitimate knockout power. Of his 37 career wins in the all-encompassing sport, 18 have come via knockout.

Ad

In 2024, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion took on a new challenge by venturing into Muay Thai, where he has already exceeded expectations. He holds two wins in 'the art of eight limbs', with both victories coming by stoppage.

Now, at ONE 172, he looks to carry that momentum into the world of kickboxing and silence the naysayers once again.

Fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.