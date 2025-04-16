  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Fabricio Andrade says a carefully planned training schedule could spell the difference between winning and losing

Fabricio Andrade says a carefully planned training schedule could spell the difference between winning and losing

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 16, 2025 05:56 GMT
Fabricio Andrade says planned training schedule can make all the difference
Fabricio Andrade says planned training schedule can make all the difference

The way 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade trains shifts depending on where he is in his fight calendar. And that balance, he says, is everything.

Ad

Flexibility is key for the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. If you're on full throttle 100 percent of the time, you could gas out before you could even step in the ONE Circle. Andrade knows staying ready is part of the job.

But also, it's about knowing when to push and when to pull back, especially depending on how close the fight is.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking about how hard he goes during training on the Nomundao Podcast, here's what he said:

"It depends a lot on whether I have a fight scheduled or not and how much time I have to prepare. So it depends a lot on where I am. If I’m out of camp, if I’m in camp, if it’s close to the fight, then I train a lot, depending on how much time I’ll have before the fight."
Ad

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

"Training is a therapy” - Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade says work ethic stays the same even when he’s not fighting

Fabricio Andrade uses a measured approach that keeps him consistently performing at his best during critical periods. When he's deep in camp, the routine tightens, and everything revolves around peaking at fight night. When he's between fights, the pressure lightens but never completely stops.

Ad

Being a professional fighter means your life literally revolves around the gym. Andrade keeps moving even without an opponent lined up. At this point, training isn't just for physical prep anymore - it's something that keeps him sane.

"So there are some days when I don’t train," he said. "I don’t feel so good when I’m not training. I think training is kind of a therapy for me."
Ad

Simply put, for Fabricio Andrade, training is no different from eating, showering, and sleeping.

"It’s already become a part of my routine."
About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications