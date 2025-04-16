Fabricio Andrade says a carefully planned training schedule could spell the difference between winning and losing

The way 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade trains shifts depending on where he is in his fight calendar. And that balance, he says, is everything.
Flexibility is key for the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. If you're on full throttle 100 percent of the time, you could gas out before you could even step in the ONE Circle. Andrade knows staying ready is part of the job.
But also, it's about knowing when to push and when to pull back, especially depending on how close the fight is.
Speaking about how hard he goes during training on the Nomundao Podcast, here's what he said:
"It depends a lot on whether I have a fight scheduled or not and how much time I have to prepare. So it depends a lot on where I am. If I’m out of camp, if I’m in camp, if it’s close to the fight, then I train a lot, depending on how much time I’ll have before the fight."
"Training is a therapy” - Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade says work ethic stays the same even when he’s not fighting
Fabricio Andrade uses a measured approach that keeps him consistently performing at his best during critical periods. When he's deep in camp, the routine tightens, and everything revolves around peaking at fight night. When he's between fights, the pressure lightens but never completely stops.
Being a professional fighter means your life literally revolves around the gym. Andrade keeps moving even without an opponent lined up. At this point, training isn't just for physical prep anymore - it's something that keeps him sane.
"So there are some days when I don’t train," he said. "I don’t feel so good when I’m not training. I think training is kind of a therapy for me."
Simply put, for Fabricio Andrade, training is no different from eating, showering, and sleeping.
"It’s already become a part of my routine."