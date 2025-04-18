"My best finish" - Fabricio Andrade says nothing tops his 42-second destruction of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has delivered five knockouts from six appearances in the promotion, but one from that lot is his clear favorite.

At ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena this past January, 'Wonder Boy' returned to action in a rematch against South Korean ranked contender Kwon Won Il.

It took the Tiger Muay Thai superstar 42 seconds to settle their sequel. Andrade went with a hook to the body that instantly dropped Kwon and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

"I'd definitely say this, maybe, was my best finish of my career. You know, there was a tough road leading up to this fight, and I'm happy it ended that way," he told Inside Fighting in an online interview.

Leading up to the contest, the knockout machine suffered a second-round defeat to Jonathan Haggerty in their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title contest in November 2023.

His hopes of coming back into action sooner hit a dash due to a couple of ongoing injuries that he sustained from his fight against 'The General.'

Now, back at 100 percent, Andrade is ready to put the medal to the metal and resume his quest on the ONE Championship stage.

'Wonder Boy' awaits his next test, and when all is signed and confirmed, fans can expect him to bring the goods and rack up another blockbuster finish to continue his reign as the bantamweight MMA king.

Watch Fabricio Andrade's full interview here:

Fabricio Andrade says timing was crucial in demolition of Kwon Won Il

While his power is there for all to see, Fabricio Andrade reckons it would mean nothing without being able to time his shots well.

"There are a lot of things I do during training. But I can say I'm very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."

