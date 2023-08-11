Fabricio Andrade says Stephen Loman is more deserving of a title shot than John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade will be embarking on a quest for two-sport supremacy, but he’s not forgetting his responsibilities as ONE bantamweight world champion.

‘Wonder Boy’ will be strapping on eight-ounce gloves on October 6, when he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

While Andrade’s full attention will be in preparation for the high-stakes all-striking war, he’s still on the lookout for possible invaders of his 145-pound MMA throne. In fact, the Brazilian sensation already has a challenger in mind, once he returns to mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Andrade played matchmaker and said Stephen Loman is the rightful number one contender:

“Loman is more deserving right now. He beat Bibiano in his last fight and he's been showing great performance in his time here.”

Loman, currently ranked second in the stacked division, is unblemished in three fights under the ONE banner. The Team Lakay standout dominated veterans Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato before his statement performance against the division’s longtime ruler Bibiano Fernandes.

Meanwhile, the Tiger Muay Thai superstar’s comments come after his rival John Lineker claimed he deserves a trilogy bout with the champ after knocking out Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 last week.

However, Andrade wasn’t impressed by ‘Hands of Stone’s late-gasp KO and believes he must earn his way back to contention. As far as ‘WonderBoy’ is concerned, ‘The Sniper’ paid his dues and should be his dance partner in his first world title defense.

ONE Championship’s Amazon cards are available free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.