Fabricio Andrade sees a break in the clouds since defeat to Jonathan Haggerty: "Every time you lose, you learn more"

Current undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade recently talked about the silver lining of his defeat to Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.
Andrade was interviewed by Inside Fighting on their YouTube channel and explained that his setback to 'The General' has allowed him to step back and assess the things that he needed to improve, as he stated:
"When you lose, you have to change some things. Even though it was a different sport, I do not like to lose. So it helps you improve, do things differently, and helps you get better. Every time you lose, you learn more than when you win. So yeah, sometimes you need that to push you to get better."
Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview here:
'Wonder Boy' was able to use those lessons from that loss to bounce back in a big way and fended off the challenge of his South Korean rival Kwon Won Il in his latest outing in January 2025 at ONE 170 via first-round TKO finish.
Now, the Brazilian knockout artist has regained his confidence and has returned to the winner's circle.
Fabricio Andrade says that his timing is key to landing his signature body shots against his opposition
In the same interview with Inside Fighting, the Tiger Muay Thai representative said that his incredible timing has been the catalyst for setting up his lethal body shots against his opponents.
Without fully spilling his secret in training, Fabricio Andrade claims that he is fully maximizing this asset of his to finish off opponents:
"There are a lot of things I do during training, but I can say I'm very good with timing my shots, you know. Yes, I use my body shots and knees very well. Also, the body kicks well."