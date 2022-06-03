"Great person to have around" - Fabricio Andrade on TMT teammate and ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin

Brazilian bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade has some kind words to say about his Tiger Muay Thai teammate and ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin, saying he's "a great person to have around."

Andrade trains in a world-renowned gym with the likes of Anatoly Malykhin and former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. They are a strong team of athletes led by the best martial arts coaches in the world; specifically, boxing coach 'Johnny Boy' Hutchinson, who leads them to victory.

Sharing the gym with Anatoly Malykhin is a blast, as Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker prompted.

Fabricio Andrade said:

"He's a great guy, man. He's a happy guy, a great person to have around."

The vibe down at TMT is positive and light-hearted, especially when Malykhin is in the house. The positive vibes are reflected in this montage of videos posted on Johnny's Instagram below.

He captioned it with:

“Funny moments “ 😅 this guy will be the king for a very long time inside and out ❤️👑. The most realistic champion !! Super hard working . A funny humble great family guy . And a phenomenal fighter 🥊👑@anmalykhin NEW BELT TIME🏆🏆

Anatoly Malykhin deserves to be the undisputed ONE heavyweight champion someday. Unfortunately, the current champion, Arjan Bhullar, is delaying that eventuality, citing "contractural issues" with the promotion.

Fabricio Andrade's greatest ONE performance to date was at ONE: Unbreakable III

Ahead of Fabricio Andrade's clash with Kwon Won Il at ONE 158, let's remember one of his best performances against Shoko Sato at ONE: Unbreakable III.

The co-main event between the two bantamweights was a major highlight of the evening. The No.2-ranked contender, Shoko Sato was the fan favorite coming into the bout. If he had won, it would have meant a first-class ticket to a championship title bout against bantamweight king, Bibiano Fernandes. The 23-year-old Brazilian was 4-2 going against Sato's 31-13-2 MMA record that night.

Andrade made it very difficult for Sato. His technique was on point and he displayed excellent ground defense. Their pace was incredible. They had some powerful exchanges inside the pocket, but Andrade maintained control, stifling the veteran with his striking. Both fighters went the distance and were neck-to-neck but it was Andrade who made history that day.

Watch the full fight between Fabricio Andrade and Shoko Sato:

