ONE heavyweight interim champion Anatoly Malykhin working heavy sled pulls at Tiger Muay Thai

ONE heavyweight interim champion Anatoly Malykhin puts in the hard work ahead of his eventual unification fight against Arjan Bhullar. He has been training over at the well-renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand, to get ready for his big title fight.

Anatoly Malykhin became the interim heavyweight champion after he knocked out Kirill Grishenko in the second round. He is currently undefeated at 11-0 with all of his 11 wins coming inside the distance.

He will have the stiffest test ahead of him as he attempts to unify the ONE Championship heavyweight title against Arjan Bhullar. Bhullar hasn't fought for a while due to contract negotiations but that is a thing of the past, and he is getting ready to go to battle against Malykhin.

Former UFC heavyweight Bhullar has looked the best he has ever had since stepping foot in the ONE circle. He too will be facing his toughest test to date in Malykhin. Fans will be on the edge of their seats when this heavyweight title fight takes place.

Anatoly Malykhin eyes a potential fight against Buchecha

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Marcus Buchecha would definitely be one of the most intriguing matchups in the heavyweight division if it were to happen. Both fighters have been on an absolute tear since they were signed to ONE Championship. Malykhin gave his thoughts in an interview with ONE Championship on a potential fight with BJJ legend Marcus Buchecha:

“Yeah, definitely. I like to know, accept and fight with the best, with the skilled fighters. I always tried to call them out, you know, in our division, and he [Buchecha] is a good kind of guy. He's a good guy, but my friends are saying, ‘Hey this guy is like the best jiu-jitsu guy. He is the strongest.’ But you know, he hasn't seen my wrestling. I've been having, you know, 1000 fights in wrestling and I'm a European champion in grappling."

Both Malaykhin and Buchecha have big fights ahead of them before this potential match could come to fruition. If they can both get through their next opponents, it could set up a huge fight between these two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division.

Edited by Allan Mathew