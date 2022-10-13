“Everything just feels normal” - Fabricio Andrade unfazed by first main event feature in Malaysia

Fabricio Andrade doesn’t feel any added pressure going into a big-time main event against John Lineker.

Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in 2020 with an underwhelming record of 3-2. ‘Wonder Boy’ quickly made a name for himself, winning all five of his fights in ONE, including four finishes. The time has now come for Andrade to begin building a long-lasting legacy. The Brazilian will take on Lineker in the ONE on Prime Video 3 main event for the bantamweight title.

‘Wonder Boy’ is yet to face an opponent as talented and experienced as Lineker. The challenger will also be fighting in his first main event.

Andrew Whitelaw of Asian MMA recently interviewed Andrade. The Brazilian title challenger was asked about how he feels going into the Lineker matchup, and he remained calm by saying:

“Honestly, it feels natural. You know, for me, I think I have been [visualizing] this moment for so long that everything just feels normal for me right now.”

Andrade’s trash talk has further added to expectations for him to succeed. ‘Wonder Boy’ started calling out Lineker, saying the champion was afraid of him. Now that the matchup has materialized, the challenger has made it clear that he expects a finish against ‘Hands of Stone.’

Watch Andrew Whitelaw interview Fabricio Andrade below:

Fabricio Andrade believes he's a 'level above' John Lineker

Andrade has said that he believes Lineker’s best days are behind him. Yet, ‘Hands of Stone’ has demolished his opponents thus far with ONE. During the same interview, ‘Wonder Boy’ had this to say about the bantamweight champion:

“But he's kind of like not in his prime anymore. I would say he's still in his prime because he's still young. But I don't believe we are on the same level. I believe I'm on a level above him and all of those guys, but the style as well makes these fights very entertaining. Because everybody knows, somebody's going to get knocked out.”

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade is a must-see matchup at ONE on Prime Video 3. If they end up going to a decision, it will likely be the fight of the year due to both fighters vowing to leave everything in the cage.

