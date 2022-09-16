“Nobody has done what I’m gonna do to him” - Fabricio Andrade warns John Lineker of impending doom

Fabricio Andrade has been looking for an opportunity to face John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker for years. ‘Wonder Boy’ is just two weeks away from getting the opportunity to square off for the ONE bantamweight title in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

For Lineker, it will be his first title defense since knocking out former champion Bibiano Fernandes to capture the title at ONE: Lights Out in March. For Fabricio Andrade, it’s about making a statement.

In an interview with Nicolas Atkin of South China Morning Post, ‘Wonder Boy’ spoke about the impending world title showdown:

“When I asked to fight him the first time, I was 4-2, so I understand why it was a fight that it wouldn’t make sense for him. But with time, I’ve proven to people that I’m on a different level. I have been finishing those guys and making it look easy but still, he is the best bantamweight in ONE Championship and one of the best bantamweights in the world.”

With 35 career wins and an undefeated record inside the circle, ‘Hands of Stone’ has established himself as one of the best bantamweights in the world. Lineker, like Andrade, has scored three straight knockouts, all but guaranteeing that someone will hit the canvas when the two warriors clash in their highly anticipated co-main event.

Fabricio Andrade is ready to make a statement against John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade is ready to take advantage of his long-awaited opportunity to make a statement against one of the best in the world. ‘Wonder Boy’ not only plans to end LIneker’s undefeated record inside the circle, but he also intends to do so in spectacular fashion, taking the bantamweight world title in the process and showing the world that he is the best in the division.

“That’s why I’ve been asking to fight him for [the past] two years because I believe in my skills and I believe when I finish a guy like him in the first round that nobody has ever done, then it’s going to be a real statement, not only inside ONE Championship but the whole world [as well]. Everybody’s going to have their eyes on me because nobody has done what I’m gonna do to him.”

For Lineker, Fabricio Andrade may be the toughest test of his career thus far. With devastating strikes and kicks to match, their world title scrap will come down to a game of inches where each move could result in the thrill of victory or the agony of defeat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far