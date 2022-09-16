“It’s going to be very exciting” - Fabricio Andrade looking forward to performing in front of a crowd in Malaysia

Hard-hitting ONE bantamweight Fabricio Andrade is finally getting his shot at the world title on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 1. He will be colliding with ONE's heavy-handed bantamweight king, John Lineker, in what could be one of the most exciting world title bouts this year.

It will be a special night for 'Wonder Boy' not only because he's fighting for the belt but also because it's the first time he'll be fighting in front of a live crowd in ONE Championship.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade expressed his utmost excitement for the much-awaited October event:

"I’m so excited, to be honest. All my fights in ONE Championship, there’s been no crowd - nobody there, just the staff - so I’m really looking forward [to] this time where the fans are gonna be there. I think everything I do, the way I come for [a] fight is for entertaining the people, entertaining the fans. So I think it’s even more exciting for me to have everybody there to come and watch my fight. It’s going to be very exciting."

Indeed, it does bring a different level of excitement when a live crowd is present in a fight. Fighters largely draw inspiration from a euphoric crowd chanting their name. Expect a more motivated and utterly game Fabricio Andrade in Malaysia next month.

How Fabricio Andrade earned his title shot against John Lineker

At ONE 158, Fabricio Andrade became the next challenger to John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker's new bantamweight strap. 'Wonder Boy' recorded his third straight first-round KO/TKO win to extend his undefeated streak in the promotion to five.

Andrade did so by folding fellow knockout artist Kwon Won Il. The body kick that ended the bout was so amazing that it earned the Brazilian a whooping $50,000 performance bonus.

A little over a minute into the first round, Andrade connected with a left roundhouse kick to Kwon's body. The timing and impact were perfect as the South Korean went down in utter pain, ending the bout via TKO.

After the fight, the amped up Andrade took the mic and called out the champ:

"I'm gonna finish [ONE bantamweight champion] John Lineker. Get ready boy, you are next."

After finishing a knockout artist in Kwon, Andrade will face perhaps the most dangerous KO king in ONE today, 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. This war will undoubtedly be for the ages.

