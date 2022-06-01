What's the latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen?

The ONE Championship fight card happening on May 22 will be one for the books. The solid 13-bout card will showcase Muay Thai, MMA and kickboxing. From top to bottom, fight fans will surely be entertained by these explosive bouts.

The event will be headlined by Muay Thai rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, fresh off his knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex, as he welcomes Niclas Larsen to the ONE Circle. Larsen is a former Glory Kickboxing star and employs a unique style that's rarely seen in Muay Thai. The sheer intrigue of this bout will make even the most casual fans of the sport highly interested.

The co-main event spot is reserved for an epic clash between two of the most dangerous bantamweights in ONE today. 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il and 'Wonderboy' Fabricio Andrade have been finishing their opponents left and right. Having the two lock horns to determine the next no.1 contender could very well be the highlight of the night.

Meanwhile, this ONE Championship fight card will also feature the return of the 13-time jiu-jitsu world champion and ONE heavyweight prospect Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. The jiu-jitsu living legend has had two straight fights cancelled recently and perhaps third time's the charm at ONE 158.

For the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE 158, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

Lead Card:

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (MMA – flyweight)

Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu (kickboxing – lightweight)

Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson (MMA – heavyweight)

Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi (MMA – heavyweight)

Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (MMA – heavyweight)

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba (MMA – atomweight)

Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques (MMA – lightweight)

Main Card

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade (MMA – bantamweight)

Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei (MMA – flyweight)

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (MMA – flyweight)

Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis (MMA – strawweight)

Source: ONE Championship website

