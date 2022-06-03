"This one is going to be the best one" - Fabricio Andrade on his multi-colored hair style for ONE 158

ONE bantamweight Fabricio Andrade will surprise fans with a new hair color for his upcoming clash against Kwon Won Il at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen. He promises that it's "going to be the best one."

The 24-year-old 'Wonder boy' sets himself apart from the crowd with vibrant hair colors before each bout. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Dylan Bowker, the Brazilian native said that ever since he started the trend at ONE, he couldn't stop:

"I always thought about doing it you know for my debut in ONE Championship. I did the Brazilian color and after that one, I really like, you know. So I just kept doing it as something that I think is entertaining. And I like you know."

Not that Andrade needs it, but they say changing hair color builds confidence. 'Wonder boy' admits that changing his makes him feel ready to brawl:

"It makes me feel like I’m ready for the fight, you know. It’s getting close so I like to keep doing that. Actually, now people message me and say, ‘Oh do this color, do this color, which color are you gonna do?’ So it’s kind of fun. For this upcoming fight here, yeah I think this is gonna be the best one.”

The color change has seemingly given the young Brazilian superpowers. He's won every bout since signing with ONE Championship. He owned the Brazilian 'look' against Mark Abelardo, whom he tapped out in the second round with a rear-naked choke. Next, he used multiple colors for his Shoko Sato bout and beat the legend via submission.

The last few fights he's had have been even more impactful. So, what color will he sport for ONE 158? Fans will have to watch the event on June 3 to find out.

Listen to the full interview below:

Fabricio Andrade will bring the heat at ONE 158 with an explosive fighting style

Fabricio Andrade is bringing the heat to Kwon Won Il this Friday. With deep roots in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Andrade has grown to be one of the strongest strikers in the division. He's proven to be a well-rounded fighter who can switch stances on a whim. He can submit you on the ground and frustrate you with lightning-fast combinations.

Re-live Fabricio Andrade's best fight moments below:

The scary thing is that the 24-year-old has gotten better after each fight. With an incredible team behind him in Thailand at Tiger Muay Thai, Kwon won't know what might hit him.

Fabricio Andrade studied Kwon and is prepared to take on the Korean striker. Andrade has specifically trained and sparred with ONE lightweight Tang Kai to prepare the young Brazilian for a possible three-round showdown. If Kwon Won Il isn't ready, things could get ugly.

