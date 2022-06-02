5 reasons why you must tune in to ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

ONE Championship's latest spectacle, ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, will feature some of the promotion's best talent when it goes down this Friday, 3 June, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The stacked card has striking phenoms and submission specialists from top to bottom, and fans can expect them to put everything on the line as they strive to push further up the ranks in their respective divisions.

ONE 158 is guaranteed to produce intense action, and here are four reasons why this highly anticipated card can't be missed.

#5. ONE Super Series' knockout machine returns

Rade Opacic returns this Friday versus Guto Inocente, and a knockout is 100 percent guaranteed every time this striking beast steps inside the circle.

The heavyweight star has annihilated five of six opponents on the global stage, his most recent triumph over promotional newcomer Francesko Xhaja tied him with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Han Zi Hao, and Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the most knockouts in ONE Super Series history.

Opacic is armed with a wide-range of offensive weapons and utilizes his ruthlessness and forward pressure to get the job done.

Inocente wouldn't be an easy nut to crack, though.

The Brazilian hammered his way to a second-round knockout win against Bruno Susano on his debut, showcasing that he is more than ready to stand and bang with some of the heaviest hitters.

Inocente can take a hit or two, however, based on how potent Opacic's striking has been throughout his tenure, the Serb might just leave the circle with another win to secure his claim for a shot at the inaugural heavyweight kickboxing world title.

#4. A potential atomweight shake-up

Julie Mezabarba and Jenelyn Olsim will step into the circle on Friday night ready to further exhibit just how competitive the women's atomweight division is.

Both women suffered defeats in the Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix, so they will certainly be eager to get back on the winning track.

Mezabarba is a dangerous and well-rounded fighter, and as a result, one can expect her to be comfortable with Olsim on the canvas and the feet. Her background in kickboxing means that she may even be able to outstrike the Team Lakay star should the match end up being a fistfight.

But make no mistake, ‘The Graceful’ is comfortable in any scenario, and she rarely forces the action if things don't go her way. The Filipina warrior often stays patient before taking full advantage when her chances emerge.

A victory for either party could see them inching closer towards a spot in the rankings, so fans can expect them to go in guns blazing as soon as the action gets underway.

#3. A rip-roaring Muay Thai main event war

Friday evening's main event will decide the next challenger for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Fifth-ranked contender Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will welcome Denmark's Niclas Larsen to the global stage in what is sure to be a striking masterclass.

Tawanchai has scored two impressive wins in the organization's all-striking league. The Thai sensation finished Sean Clancy with a blistering head kick at ONE: Dangal in 2021 and then knocked out former bantamweight Muay Thai world title contender Saemapetch Fairtex earlier this year.

His rocket of a right hand and vicious kicks means any bout is only a split-second away from a dramatic ending, However, Larsen is a tough customer with 75 fights to his credit and a resume stacked with elite opponents.

'The Destroyer' will want to make his name known with a perfect start to his tenure at the Singapore-based promotion, and given his efficiency in Muay Thai and kickboxing, he’ll undoubtedly fancy his chances of finishing his Thai rival.

Both superstars will have to be at their best on fight night, and it will be the fighter who can implement his tactics most efficiently that will leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a guaranteed shot at Petchmorakot Petchyindee's gold.

#2. A heated bantamweight rivalry

Fabricio Andrade and ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il have plenty in common.

Both stars have recorded highlight-reel KOs in the promotion, are eying John Lineker’s bantamweight crown, and are possibly the most entertaining fighters in the division.

At ONE158, though, they will get a chance to show the world who's the better fighter.

No. 4-ranked Andrade and No. 2-ranked Kwon have engaged in a bitter war of words in the lead-up to this pivotal bantamweight battle, which has only added fuel to fans' excitement.

'Wonder Boy' claims that Kwon's three-fight winning streak has come against ‘easy’ opponents, while the Seoul native thinks Andrade is running scared after supposedly blocking him on Instagram.

Both athletes have proven they can get it done in the circle, and a winner here is difficult to call.

Andrade has proven to be a phenomenal all-round martial artist who can present a threat no matter where the fight goes. On the flip side, Kwon will enter this contest with three consecutive knockouts.

The Brazilian brawler will welcome whatever 'Pretty Boy' can throw at him, and Kwon has promised to silence his rival's talk when they meet, so a war is guaranteed.

#1. Three colossal ONE Heavyweight MMA showdowns

Any fight inside the circle is worth tuning in for, but a special type of excitement emerges when heavyweight fighters step in to ply their trade – and this upcoming event will feature three matches in the 120.2kg MMA division.

The first pair that will light up the global stage with their raw power and impeccable talent are newcomers Duke Didier and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

Uzbek star Mirzamukhamedov is yet to taste defeat in his career, making his debut in The Home of Martial Arts all the more exciting. But he'll have his work cut out for him when he takes on Australian powerhouse Didier, who is a dangerous submission artist.

Both men have heavy hands, and fans can expect them to pounce on the slightest of openings in the hopes of kicking off their new journeys in style.

Next up will be American Odie Delaney and Iran's Mehdi Barghi.

Delaney arrived at the Singapore-based organization in February and immediately announced himself by knocking out Thomas Narmo in the first round of their tussle.

He'll hope to add to his momentum against Barghi but will have to stay sharp at all times as his rival is supremely focused on returning to the winner’s bracket after being knocked out by Kang Ji Won last year.

In another heavyweight MMA battle, Brajiu-jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida makes his long-awaited return against Aussie powerhouse Simon Carson.

'Buchecha' has been in blistering form on his mixed martial arts journey so far, and he'll be looking to maintain his win-streak in the all-encompassing sport. Slowing down a fighter's hype train is a goal for any opponent, though, so fans should expect Carson to throw everything he has at his Brazilian foe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far