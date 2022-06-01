Create
If I break his teeth, I’ll pay for his implants - Kwon Won Il on Fabricio Andrade ONE 158 prediction

Kwon Won Il (left) says he plans to punch Fabricio Andrade (right) in the mouth at ONE 158. [Photos ONE Championship]
Vince Richards
Modified Jun 01, 2022 06:44 PM IST

The feud between Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade is reaching levels of trash talk that are both dangerous and unique.

The hard-hitting bantamweights will put their winning streaks on the line at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, Friday. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Kwon is on a three-fight winning streak, with all of the victories coming via knockout. Meanwhile, Andrade holds a perfect 4-0 record in ONE Championship.

During the virtual media day, Kwon laid out the plan against Andrade, the No.4-ranked contender. It primarily involves one part of the anatomy. The South Korean star said his goal is to punch Andrade repeatedly in the mouth for the full three-round fight:

“Of course, you know me, if I ever see the opportunity, I’m going for that knockout. But for this fight, I’m gonna anticipate the whole three rounds so I can punch him in the mouth for the whole three rounds... I respect him as a fighter, he’s a good fighter, but you know what you gotta back up that talk. What I’m going to do, I’m gonna punch his mouth for the whole three rounds, I’m just gonna punch his mouth.”

Their trash talk has been going on for weeks now, with the two going back and forth on social media. Kwon said he doesn’t mind it at all and even applauded Andrade for marketing the fight.

The No.2-ranked contender added that he doesn’t hate Andrade and would even shake the Brazilian’s hand after the match. Kwon, however, is confident that he will break his opponent’s mouth in the fight:

“I like him, I’m gonna shake his hand. But you know since he talked a lot, I’m just gonna punch his mouth a lot. And if I ever break his teeth or something I’m gonna pay for his implants so that one I can promise.”

Kwon Won Il eyes title fight against John Lineker

Riding a three-fight winning streak and three knockouts at that gives Kwon Won Il immense confidence heading into his bout against Fabricio Andrade.

He has so much self-belief that he’s already calling out ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

Kwon Won Il said that a title fight against Lineker is the next logical step. ‘Pretty Boy’ added that he envisions a fight against 'Hands of Stone' to happen at the end of the year:

Also Read Article Continues below
“After this fight I wanna rest a bit first, recover, and I just wanna eat good food. I wanna eat a lot and after that, November or December sounds great. Lineker’s short so he’s not going to be able to touch me so I’m just going to punch him, that’s my game plan.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak

