"I’m going to take him out" - Fabricio Andrade on Kwon Won Il bout at ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade is looking to add another knockout to his record when he faces Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. Both top-ranked bantamweights are one win away from a shot at gold and are set to square off this weekend.

During a media day interview, Andrade explained that his next opponent is just another guy in his way. 'Wonder Boy' told the media:

"We are not going three rounds in this fight, I'm going to finish him in the first round. He's a nice guy, he's very respectful. But he's in front of me now, he's in my way, I'm going to take him out."

Andrade added that his training camp went very smoothly and he is in the best shape he has ever competed in. He's confident he will put on a great performance to prove that he deserves the next title shot.

"I've never felt so ready in my life. This camp was perfect... I've improved so much and I feel ready and strong for this fight."

The ONE bantamweight MMA title is currently held by John Lineker. Andrade has previously stated that Linekar is ducking him, and even went as far as calling him a "chicken".

Fabricio Andrade on John Lineker's win over Bibiano Fernandes

John Lineker earned the the ONE bantamweight title when he knocked out Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year at ONE: Lights Out.

The next title challenger for the belt will be decided at ONE 158, where Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il are set to lock horns. Andrade recently stated that he watched the Lineker vs. Fernandes title bout and is now even more convinced that he can take the title. In a video he shared on Instagram, he said:

“I just watched Bibiano vs. John Lineker. And now, I’m even more sure that I am the new king."

Still just 24 years old, Andrade undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him. He is unbeaten in ONE Championship and has knocked out his last two opponents in the ONE circle.

