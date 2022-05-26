"The more fights I have, the better I’m going to be" - Rade Opacic is patient in his title hunt

Rade Opacic isn’t in any hurry for any title opportunity in his ONE Championship career.

The young heavyweight will be fighting his fifth match in the promotion when he takes on Brazilian mauler Guto Inocente in a kickboxing match at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Opacic said that even though he’s 4-0 in the circle, he’s in no rush to become the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

He did, however, mention that becoming the first world champion in his division is a great motivator and that it's always the end-goal for him. Opacic, as of this moment, is content to wait patiently for that title opportunity.

Rade Opacic said:

“For me, every fight in ONE is important and each fight is the most important for me. Every fight is one step closer to that title. That’s my number one goal, to become the first ONE world champion in the heavyweight kickboxing division.”

He pointed out that his main goal is to beat every opponent ONE Championship puts in front of him. Rade Opacic stressed that every matchup he gets puts him in a position to improve as a fighter.

“The more fights I have, the better I’m going to be. If the title fight is the next one or I have to fight three more fights, I’m just going to be even better and more experienced. I’m not rushing, but my goal is to become a world champion."

Rade Opacic will face whoever ONE Championship puts in front of him

It can be argued that the 24-year-old Serbian is the best fighter in the division. He boasts four wins and four knockouts to his name.

Despite his amazing run, Opacic said he wants to gain more experience at the top of the sport and he’s content on beating anybody ONE Championship matches him against.

That person just happens to be Inocente.

The 35-year-old veteran is one of the most dangerous heavyweight strikers in the world and owns a 39-10 record. Inocente is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Bruno Susano in February 2022.

“I have to beat them all to move up to my goal. I’m not just thinking about the belt. I just see [Inocente] as my opponent, and my goal is to beat him. Then when ONE’s people say it’s time for the title, I’m going to go for it,” said Opacic.

He added:

“If I win this fight, I think the logic would be to have my next fight for the world title, if [ONE] thinks I’m there. But I’m not rushing because every fight is more experience.”

We'll see if Opacic can move closer to a title shot with a fifth win in the circle next Friday at ONE 158.

