What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen?

If you are looking for the ONE Championship start time for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, look no further.

On Friday, June 3, the Asian martial arts organization returns with a strong 13-bout event to be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Muay Thai will take center stage as the main event will feature a high-profile bout in the Art of Eight Limbs.

The main event will showcase one of the rising stars ONE's Muay Thai divisions in the dangerous Tawanchai PK.Saenchai. The highly-touted Thai will bring his lightning-fast strikes against Danish promotional newcomer Niclas Larsen. It will be quite interesting to see how Tawanchai's highly-technical and quick strikes will mesh with Larsen's highly unorthodox style of Muay Thai.

For the various ONE Championship start times for ONE 158, depending on your local country, check out the information below:

ONE Championship start times for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

Global:

ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App, beginning with the lead card, which has a ONE Championship start time of 5:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, June 3.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States:

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App, beginning with the lead card at 5:30 a.m. EST/2:30 a.m. PST on Friday, June 3.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

China

Watch ONE 158 live on iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou, beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, June 3.

The main card broadcasts live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 158 from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, June 8, Thursday, June 9, and Friday, June 10.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 158 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 25, Saturday, July 2, and Saturday, July 9.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, June 3.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. IST.

Indonesia

Watch the show live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, or MAXstream, beginning with the lead card at 4:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, June 3.

The main card will be broadcast live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, Kaskus TV, and MAXstream at 7:30 p.m. WIB.

Also, NET TV will air a same-day delay at 10 p.m. WIB.

For more ONE Championship start times for ONE 158 in your local vicinity, click here.

