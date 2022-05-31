"There is no such time as 'too late'" - 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida answers fan questions ahead of his ONE 158 bout

Ahead of his return to the ONE circle at ONE 158 on June 3rd, Marcus Almeida, better known to the mixed martial arts world as 'Buchecha', was asked several questions by his fans via Instagram.

The ONE Championship Instagram profile brought up this interaction and confirmed that the best questions would be answered by 'Buchecha'.

"Drop your BURNING QUESTIONS for "Buchecha" below ⬇️ and he will answer the best ones! The grappling superstar continues his MMA journey against Simon Carson this Friday at ONE 158!"

Fans asked a plethora of questions, with Almeida answering quite a few. One fan asked, "Is age of 27 too late for starting martial arts?" 'Buchecha' responded by saying:

"not really I have started to train MMA like half year ago and it is really worth it ;) there is no such time as 'too late'"

Another fan asked, "What’s the most important aspect of Jiu jitsu that an mma fighter should really pick up? That transfers over to mma very well."

Almeida said:

"he needs to adapt fast, it’s a really different game, a different sport , so as fast as can adapt, more successful you will be!"

Perhaps the most interesting question asked of Almeida was how he continues to movitate himself after already accomplishing so much in combat sports. The fan asked, "what motivates you to keep training and competing for such a long time? for example, you were able to win bjj world champions 13 times. what keeps you going?"

In his response, Almeida quoted Confucius in his perfectly explained response on how to stay motivated.

"'Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life,' Confucius once said. That’s resumes my life in the Jiu Jitsu, I what drove me through all this years was, To do something that was never been done! And I’m happy to say I did it!"

Check out Buchecha's MMA debut in the video below:

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida's favorite fighter is 'The Prodigy' B.J. Penn

During the Instagram Q&A session, one fan asked who Almeida's favorite fighter is.

"in my opinion, the one and only @bjpenn"

'The Prodigy' B.J. Penn is usually discussed when debating the greatest fighters. Penn, a UFC Hall of Famer, is a former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion.

Penn is best remembered for his wars with UFC icons Matt Hughes, Jens Pulver, and Frankie Edgar.

Check out some of B.J. Penn's best UFC moments below:

Almeida's affection for B.J. Penn is understandable, considering their accolades in submission grappling. Almeida is a multi-time World Jiu-Jitsu (IBJJF) and ADCC Submission Fighting world champion while Penn became the first non-Brazilian to win the black-belt division of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in 2000.

