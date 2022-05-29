"Feeling great and ready to go!" - 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida is locked in for ONE 158 bout

After multiple setbacks that forced him out of ONE 157, 'Buchecha' is back! Marcus Almeida took to Instagram to let the world know he had completed training camp for his upcoming contest scheduled for ONE 158 on June 3rd. Almeida said:

"1 week out, Let’s go! Finished the last conditioning training of my camp! Feeling great and ready to go!"

He was originally scheduled to face Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 157 in May, but the Senagalese star was forced out of the contest due to an injury. Stepping in to take on Almeida was Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Hugo Cunha. Looking to bounce back from a loss in his ONE Championship debut, Cunha tested positive for COVID before traveling to Singapore once again, leaving 'Buchecha' without an opponent.

Intent on keeping Marcus Almeida on the card, ONE Championship secured late-notice replacement Jasur Mirzamukhamedov. Unfortunately, Mirzamukhamedov tested positive for COVID upon his arrival to Singapore. Out of time and options, ONE was forced to pull Almeida from the card.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to see Almeida return to the ONE Circle. 'Buchecha' is scheduled to face Simon Carson at ONE 158.

Marcus Almeida will welcome debutant Simon Carson to the ONE Circle at ONE 158

Meeting 'Buchecha' at ONE 158 will be Simon Carson. Making his promotional debut, Carson is 2-1 in his professional career, with both wins coming via first-round knockouts. Making the jump from the regional scene, Carson will be competing for the first time in three years. His last appearance in the cage was a win under the Battlefield FC banner in July 2019.

Marcus Almeida will look to make it three-in-a-row when he steps into the ONE Circle against Carson. After back-to-back first-round submission victories in his first two appearances, a convincing win over Carson could put him in position for a heavyweight title shot.

With the ONE heavyweight division struggling to find contenders, 'Buchecha' could find himself jumping to the front of the line with an impressive outing on June 3rd. With a win, do you think Marcus Almeida will put himself in pole position for a title opportunity?

Watch 'Bucheca' take on Kang Ji Won in the video below:

