"Very good for me to analyze" - Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida discusses Hugo Cunha's debut ahead of their ONE 157 clash

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally be back in the ONE Championship circle soon. He's booked for a fight Hugo 'Silberback' Cunha at ONE 157 on May 20.

Cunha made his ONE debut in February this year and fell to a split decision loss against Dustin Joynson. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Buchecha' said he had some takeaways from watching his compatriot's debut. However, he would not reveal his gameplan.

"I watched this fight. It was a big fight. There were some things that happened in the fight, but obviously, I won't go into details, which were very good for me to analyze so I could work on training and arrive prepared for the fight."

Marcus Almeida was originally scheduled to face 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 156 in late April. The bout was canceled after the Senegalese heavyweight sustained an injury and was forced to pull out.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Almeida wanted to get back in the ONE circle as quickly as possible, even saying that he did not care who his opponent would be. Less than a month later, he will be back in ONE action against fellow Brazilian Cunha.

"New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th We Will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157."

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida in ONE Championship

After winning dozens of world championship titles in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Marcus Almeida has turned to MMA full-time. 'Buchecha' made his ONE debut against experienced kickboxer Anderson Braddock Silva, whom he submitted in the first round.

Next, Almeida faced the then-undefeated Kang Ji Won. Almeida submitted the South Korean even quicker. 'Buchecha' is undefeated in MMA and no opponent has been able to survive the first round against him.

'Silverback' Hugo Cunha will be looking to stop the streaking Almeida at ONE 157. All of Cunha's MMA victories have come by way of knockouts and submissions.

On May 20, the two Brazilian heavyweights will be battling for a top ranking in the division, with both having their eyes on a place in the title picture.

"Results or excuses. You choose!"

