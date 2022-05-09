'Buchecha' enjoys the F1 Miami Grand Prix

The spectacle of Formula 1 happens just once in select cities, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida wasn't letting go of his opportunity to witness the action.

Almeida will take on fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha at ONE 157 on May 20, which will be broadcast from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Despite heading into his third mixed martial arts fight, the heavyweight grappler wasn’t going to allow the opportunity to watch F1 in person slip away.

The ONE Championship heavyweight took in the sights of the Miami Grand Prix around the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami Gardens.

Taking to Instagram, Almeida posted a picture of himself in attendance, with a short caption to celebrate F1’s first Grand Prix in Miami.

“🏎💨@f1," he wrote.

Brazil has a rich motorsport history, with the country producing legendary drivers such as Rubens Barrichello, Emerson Fittipaldi, Felipe Massa, and Nelson Piquet. There is, however, one man who encapsulates the country better than anyone else, and that is the great late Ayrton Senna.

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz loved how Almeida got to enjoy the Miami Grand Prix. He simply commented:

“🔥🔥🔥.”

Elsewhere, Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Gabriel Rollo wrote:

“Nossa [wow] ‘Buchecha’ Senna.”

The first F1 Miami Grand Prix saw reigning champion and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen take the win, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and third, respectively.

‘Buchecha’ plans to keep a perfect MMA record

Almeida is one of the greatest BJJ artists of all time and has won a host of world titles in his career. However, his MMA journey is just beginning.

Almeida is 2-0 in his MMA career, owning first-round submission wins over Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva and Kang Ji Won in 2021.

The BJJ legend has had to wait for a bit to get his third fight after Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane pulled out of their supposed clash at ONE 156 after sustaining an injury. Nevertheless, Almeida is looking forward to his upcoming fight against his countryman.

Cunha, however, has proven that he’s no pushover. The hulking brawler has a 100 percent finishing rate with six of his wins equally separated into three knockouts and three submissions.

“New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th we will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157 @onechampionship,” Almeida previously posted on Instagram.

