"Results or excuses. You choose!" - Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida pumping iron ahead of return to ONE circle

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is getting ready for his next fight. The Brazilian heavyweight will be returning to ONE Championship competition on May 20 at ONE 157.

The grappling world champion is getting in top shape ahead of his fight. He recently shared on Instagram:

"Results or excuses. You choose! One more to the books with [Performance Power Coach]"

The Performance Power Coach 'Buchecha' is referring to is his strength and conditioning coach Diego Lacerda. On Lacerda's website, the Brazilian MMA fighter left a testimonial speaking highly of his coach:

"During all my years fighting Jiu-Jitsu I've never experienced S&C sessions like I do with Coach Diego. I've been physically improving a lot since we started to work together. I couldn't make a better decisions when I decided to make the transition to MMA."

After winning dozens of world championships in submission grappling, 'Buchecha' switched to competing in MMA full time in 2021.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida in ONE Championship

The Brazilian heavyweight Marcus Almeida made his debut in ONE in September 2021 against the far more experienced Anderson Braddock Silva. Between kickboxing and MMA, Silva already had over 70 professional bouts. The jiu-jitsu ace impressed crowds in his debut by quickly submitting Silva in the first round.

In his next fight, Almeida faced undefeated heavyweight 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won. The Korean-born Ji Won had won all of his fights via first-round knockout up to that point. Almeida made quick work of the undefeated fighter, winning by way of submission in round one.

'Buchecha' was scheduled to fight Senegalese wrestler 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 156. However, the fight was postponed due to an injury to Kane. As for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu great, he is looking forward to fighting at ONE 157, and he doesn't mind who he faces. He recently shared on his Instagram:

"My fight has been postponed and it will be rescheduled to May 20th! I am ready to go and it don’t change a thing, eyes still on the prize! On May 20th I will be inside the [ONE Championship] circle against him or somebody else, but I will be there!"

There are several great heavyweight options for him to fight, but considering his formidable skills, not many are volunteering for this challenge.

