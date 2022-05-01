Oumar Kane out due to injury, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida to now face Hugo Cunha on May 20

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will now be facing a different opponent in his return fight in ONE Championship. Oumar Kane was forced out of their scheduled bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Almeida will now face fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha at ONE 157, which will be broadcast live from Singapore on May 20.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship NEW OPPONENT With "Reug Reug" out due to injury, heavyweight phenom Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida will now face off with fellow Brazilian Hugo Cunha on 20 May



Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has done well for himself in his first couple of MMA fights. He won both outings via submission, which is no surprise given his background. The 32-year-old will now get to test himself against another grappling specialist in Hugo Cunha.

Cunha is coming off the first loss of his professional MMA career, a split-decision defeat to Dustin Joynson. He will look to get back in the win column against the renowned submission specialist, which will be a daunting task to say the least.

Since both these fighters are well-versed on the mat, there is a chance that we could get to see a striking battle between the two. If that is the case, then things will get a bit interesting.

However, if we see grappling exchanges, it's hard to believe that Marcus 'Buchecha' will leave the circle without another victory on his record.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and other grapplers have found a home in ONE Championship

The sport of submission grappling is on the rise thanks in large part to ONE Championship. The promotion has elevated the sport and brought it to the forefront to build a bigger fanbase.

ONE is signing some of the most renowned grapplers in the world to their roster, giving them the stage to build their following and secure the biggest payday of their careers.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida recently spoke with the South China Morning Post. He raved about how grapplers are treated by ONE Championship compared to other organizations:

"You see the little girl Danielle Kelly, she got a $50,000 bonus. So I think, for jiu-jitsu grappling girls, I think, it was the biggest paycheck one of those girls got. Not even ADCC champs get that much money. So, it's good to see how they are changing people's lives, you know what I mean?"

ONE Championship has a bright future with these grapplers. More and more of them will be willing to sign with the organization because they will get paid what they are worth.

