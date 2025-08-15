  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto all-grappling contest scheduled for ONE Fight Night 36

Fabricio Andrey vs. Eduardo Granzotto all-grappling contest scheduled for ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:44 GMT
Fabricio Andrey (left) and Eduardo Granzotto (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]
Fabricio Andrey (left) and Eduardo Granzotto (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

One of the most electrifying grapplers on the planet, 'Hokage' Fabricio Andrey of Brazil is gearing up for his sophomore outing with ONE Championship.

On Friday, Oct. 3, Andrey will welcome fellow Brazilian Eduardo 'Dudu' Granzotto to the promotion in a 10-minute bantamweight submission grappling showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world's largest martial arts organization confirmed the match through its official channels, eliciting excitement among its fans.

Fabricio Andrey burst onto the ONE Championship scene with a commanding performance against Welsh grappler Ashley Williams this past April.

The Manaus native showcased his dynamic athleticism at ONE Fight Night 30, dominating the match from start to finish to earn a clear-cut unanimous decision.

However, the proven finisher was left unsatisfied after the fight went the distance. This time, the explosive ‘Hokage’ wants to notch a submission victory worthy of a $50,000 performance bonus.

Enter Granzotto, a promising star from the CheckMat stable. After receiving his black belt from BJJ legend Ricardo Vieira, the 22-year-old turned heads by tearing it up in the IBJJF scene.

'Dudu' now gets his opportunity to shine on the global stage in his ONE debut, and perhaps steal Andrey's thunder.

It will be interesting to see how Granzotto's composed and technical approach will shape up against Andrey's signature high-octane aggression.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video

One of the most hotly anticipated rematches will go down at ONE Fight Night 36, featuring the sequel to the Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella rivalry.

An undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will emerge when these two world-class strikers throw it down for the second time to determine the best striker in the 125-pound ranks.

ONE Fight Night 36 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for continued coverage of this developing card.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

