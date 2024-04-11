Fact Check: Is Conor McGregor starring in 'Popeye: The Sailor Man' movie? Rumor explained 

A fan-made trailer has gotten MMA fans talking after it appeared to show Conor McGregor making his second foray into Hollywood.

The Irishman recently made his debut on the big screen last month when the remake of the 1989 classic 'Road House' was released worldwide on Amazon Prime. McGregor starred alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and played a major antagonist in the film.

Earlier this week, a fan-made trailer dropped on YouTube which appeared to show 'The Notorious' playing the lead in an upcoming live-action movie remake of the classic children's TV show Popeye.

In the trailer, AI is used to fake McGregor's face and voice and clips from his role in 'Road House' were also used.

While some fans may be excited at the prospect of Conor McGregor returning to the big screen, it appears as though there is zero truth to the idea he will be playing Popeye in the near future.

The Dublin native is currently focused on making his long-awaited UFC return and is expected to face Michael Chandler later this year. McGregor has also gone on record in recent weeks and stated how difficult and time-confusing he found acting, and that his next venture into Hollywood wouldn't be for some time.

A Popeye movie is in the works, however, after Variety reported last month that Chernin Entertainment and King Features were working on a live-action theatrical release.

Michael Chandler questions legitimacy of Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage

Michael Chandler has hit back at fans of Conor McGregor, after 'Iron' came under fire for sharing his own sparring footage on social media. The lightweight recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of himself training with longtime coach Henri Hooft. He captioned the post:

"Cracking with @henrihooft."

Fans of the Irishman then chimed in, with many opting to poke fun at Chandler and his chances in a bout against McGregor. One fan even shared McGregor's sparring footage and wrote:

"Conor kills you bro I’m sorry."

Chandler then wasted no time in firing back and questioned the legitimacy of the video. He tweeted back:

"Is it considered sparring if your sparring partner, another grown man, can be pushed over like this? Asking for a friend…"

