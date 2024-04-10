Michael Chandler questions legitimacy of Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage amid growing anticipation of the Irishman's comeback announcement

Conor McGregor has not returned to the octagon in nearly three years since breaking his leg at UFC 264 back in July 2021. While all signs are pointing towards the former double champ making his return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, nothing has been made official.

'Iron' recently took to X, sharing training footage with long-time coach Henri Hooft, and saying:

"Cracking with @henrihooft"

X user @_ChrisFCB_ responded to the post by sharing footage of McGregor sparring, adding:

"Conor kills you bro I’m sorry"

Chandler responded by questioning the legitimacy of the footage, asking:

"Is it considered sparring if your sparring partner, another grown man, can be pushed over like this? Asking for a friend…"

Check out the footage of Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor's training sessions and 'Iron's response below:

While McGregor has reached tremendous heights in mixed martial arts, including becoming the first double champ in UFC history, there has been plenty of speculation that his lack of legitimate training partners has hindered his career. Although a bout between 'The Notorious' and Chandler has yet to be announced, the two have continued to poke at one another via social media.

McGregor has indicated that he is hoping to return to the octagon during International Fight Week in June. It is possible that an announcement on his return could come during this week's UFC 300 festivities.

Conor McGregor reveals that he will not retire soon

Despite his inactivity, which has lasted nearly three years and seen him enter the octagon just four times since becoming double champ in November 2016, Conor McGregor has no plans on hanging up his gloves anytime soon. Speaking to Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, 'The Notorious' stated:

"In a box and going down into the ground, that's when I'll call it a day. Something that really struck me with Mike Tyson was he was asked in an interview around the Roy Jones Jr. fight, what do you think Cus D'Amato – who was his mentor and coach – what do you think Cus D'Amato would say to you after all these years. Why come back now? And what Tyson said was, what Cus would say to me is, 'What took you so long?' That really hit me."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his plans below (starting at the 6:38 mark):

McGregor added that there are still plenty of opponents that he plans to face before retiring from mixed martial arts. He has previously shared that he is hoping to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before potentially completing his trilogy with Nate Diaz at UFC 306.

