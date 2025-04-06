"Failing since 300" - Fans react as UFC nears unwanted record after four straight events without a Fight of the Night bonus

The UFC is amidst a stretch of 11 consecutive weeks with an event, with UFC 314 next weekend serving as the final stop. While fans were initially excited for the stretch, there have been plenty of complaints over the quality of the product, with many suggesting that it has been watered down.

Ad

Fans noticed that the UFC has not given out a Fight of the Night bonus since UFC 313, marking four consecutive events without the award. X user @Grabaka_Hitman noted that the promotion is one event away from tying the record, tweeting:

"There hasn't been a Fight of the Night bonus given out in 4 events. First time that's happened since 2015. (Record is 5 events)."

Check out the tweet below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reaction to the lack of Fight of the Night bonuses. One fan suggested that the product has been failing since UFC 300:

"shows you how the product is failing since 300"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"How can you not have a fight of the night? Every card had a 'best fight' by definition"

"It’s okay they pay their fighters like s**t cuz they give out 50k bonuses. (Looks like they can’t even argue that anymore) 🤣"

"I'll be very surprised if UFC 314 doesn't produce a FOTN-worthy match"

Ad

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Movsar Evloev reacts to receiving new UFC Vegas 106 opponent

UFC Vegas 106 received another matchup over the weekend as Movsar Evloev is reportedly set to face Aaron Pico. The No.4-ranked featherweight recently shared that he had been waiting for a potential matchup with Brian Ortega for three months.

Ad

He took to X on Friday, tweeting:

"Today I got offered a fight in the UFC against someone new for May 17th. I have been waiting for Ortega for 3 months I’m not sure what is going on with him, but I’m ready to fight May 17th against anyone."

Check out Movsar Evloev's tweet on not facing Brian Ortega below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ortega had previously teased that he would move up to lightweight after facing Diego Lopes at UFC 306. However, it is unclear if his plans remain the same. Instead, Evloev will welcome Pico to the UFC next month as he looks to earn his first title opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.