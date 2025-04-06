"Failing since 300" - Fans react as UFC nears unwanted record after four straight events without a Fight of the Night bonus

The UFC is amidst a stretch of 11 consecutive weeks with an event, with UFC 314 next weekend serving as the final stop. While fans were initially excited for the stretch, there have been plenty of complaints over the quality of the product, with many suggesting that it has been watered down.
Fans noticed that the UFC has not given out a Fight of the Night bonus since UFC 313, marking four consecutive events without the award. X user @Grabaka_Hitman noted that the promotion is one event away from tying the record, tweeting:
"There hasn't been a Fight of the Night bonus given out in 4 events. First time that's happened since 2015. (Record is 5 events)."
Fans shared their reaction to the lack of Fight of the Night bonuses. One fan suggested that the product has been failing since UFC 300:
"shows you how the product is failing since 300"
"How can you not have a fight of the night? Every card had a 'best fight' by definition"
"It’s okay they pay their fighters like s**t cuz they give out 50k bonuses. (Looks like they can’t even argue that anymore) 🤣"
"I'll be very surprised if UFC 314 doesn't produce a FOTN-worthy match"
Movsar Evloev reacts to receiving new UFC Vegas 106 opponent
UFC Vegas 106 received another matchup over the weekend as Movsar Evloev is reportedly set to face Aaron Pico. The No.4-ranked featherweight recently shared that he had been waiting for a potential matchup with Brian Ortega for three months.
He took to X on Friday, tweeting:
"Today I got offered a fight in the UFC against someone new for May 17th. I have been waiting for Ortega for 3 months I’m not sure what is going on with him, but I’m ready to fight May 17th against anyone."
Check out Movsar Evloev's tweet on not facing Brian Ortega below:
Ortega had previously teased that he would move up to lightweight after facing Diego Lopes at UFC 306. However, it is unclear if his plans remain the same. Instead, Evloev will welcome Pico to the UFC next month as he looks to earn his first title opportunity.