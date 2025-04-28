"Fake champ will be beat" - Fans react as Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois rematch gets an official date and venue 

Oleksandr Usyk is considered one of the best heavyweights in modern boxing. His next bout, against the IBF heavyweight titleholder Daniel Dubois, will take place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium. This bout has created great interest among boxing enthusiasts, sparking their reactions
In their first fight in August 2023, Usyk knocked out Dubois in the ninth round. With the rematch now confirmed, the Ukrainian boxer has another chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion once more.
Check out the announcement post below: (via @HappyPunch on X)
Fans and netizens quickly filled the comments section of @HappyPunch's post on X to share their reactions to the Usyk vs. Dubois 2 clash, with one user writing:
"The fake champ will be beat again"
Others commented:
"Is going to be fire 🔥. Dubois might win this time"
"Fighting someone on the spectrum who you already had a 1 sided fight with perfectly in character for Usyk"
"Can't wait hope its as good as last nights fight 🔥"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Eddie Hearn raises a question about Oleksandr Usyk facing Daniel Dubois in a rematch
In his professional boxing career, Oleksandr Usyk first became the undisputed champion in the cruiserweight division and later achieved the same status in the heavyweight division.
With an undefeated record of 23-0, Eddie Hearn believes Usyk has nothing left to prove in professional boxing. In a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn questioned why Usyk is open to fighting Daniel Dubois.
"I think Usyk should retire. Honestly, imagine if Usyk walked away from boxing now. He's always going to be an all-time great. But imagine never being beaten, [being] undisputed [champion] at cruiserweight, undisputed [champion] at heavyweight... What does Usyk get out of fighting Joseph Parker? What's the motivation to fight Dubois? He's already beaten him."
Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below (10:01):