Fallon Fox MMA record: How many knockouts does the transgender MMA fighter have?

Fallon Fox was the first open transgender fighter to compete professionally in MMA after coming out in March 2013. Since her debut in May 2012, Fox has regularly courted controversy due to many among the combat sports community opposing transgender fighters like Fox competing in cisgender women's sports.

As for her professional record, 'The Queen of Swords' has won five out of her six fights. Fox secured KO/TKO wins in three of her five wins, submitting her opponents on the other two occasions before hanging up her gloves in 2014.

She won her first two fights against Elisha Helsper and Ericka Newsome via knockout in the first round. However, her last knockout against Tamikka Brents in September 2014 was the one that made headlines all over.

Fallon Fox dominantly finished her opponent via TKO in the first round and fractured her skull, causing an uproar in MMA circles. Considering her opponent was a cisgender woman, Fox came under intense scrutiny that further fed the debate around trans-women competing against cisgender women in sports.

The 47-year-old American also had an amateur victory over Rickie Gomes, whom she defeated via first-round submission. Fallon Fox has competed in various MMA promotions like Championship Fighting Alliance (CFA), Xtreme Fighting Organization (XFO), and Capital City Cage Wars (CCCW).

Jon Jones once came to the defense of transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox when a fellow UFC star verbally attacked her during an interview in April 2013.

'The Queen of Swords' is no stranger to facing harsh criticism from MMA fans, the media, and fellow fighters due to her competing in professional mixed martial arts as a transgender fighter.

However, former UFC fighter Matt Mitrione once took things to another level when he brutally lambasted Fox during his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

After Mitrione's interview on The MMA Hour, where he viciously insulted Fallon Fox, 'Bones' defended the transgender MMA fighter during a UFC 159 presser in April 2013. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Jones said:

"I think he's terrible for that... I think Fallon Fox, that's a strong person... I'm a fan of that person because of what they've gone through and what they're willing to go through. People like Matt Mitrione are scumbags. He's a scumbag. I don't care if he's off suspension or doesn't fight again. He's a ridiculous person... He's scum."

