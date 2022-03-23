Who is Tamikka Brents, whose skull was broken by Fallon Fox in an MMA fight?

Tamikka Brents is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States.The fighter was in the headlines after a controversial bout with Fallon Fox which landed her with a broken skull.

Tamikka Brents, who goes by the moniker 'Boom Boom', trained under Warrior Concepts Gym, which is based in Springfield, Illinois. Brents competes in the bantamweight weight class and is currently ranked 38th among female bantamweights worldwide.

The fighter last entered the Octagon in 2018, for the Freestyle Cage Championship against Brenda Gonzales where she was handed a defeat by the former at the 3:55 mark of the first round. The loss also added to Brents losing streak, making it four losses in a row.

Before her loss to Gonzales, Brents was also defeated by Sarah Patterson and Fallon Fox respectively.

'Boom Boom' was fighting Sarah Patterson in the Gateway Fighting Series promotion when she was submitted via rear-naked choke at the 1:35 mark of Round 1.

Brents' fight with Fox was quite a controversial one. She was fighting the transgender MMA fighter at a CCCW event when she was brutally knocked out and was left with seven stitches to her head. Brents had also suffered a concussion due to the impact.

After the match, Fox became the subject of controversy following her brutal bout with Brents

'Boom Boom' has only two wins on her record, which came against Amanda bell and Jessica Halverson.

The fighter has not competed since her last appearance at FCF 56. She is, however, frequently seen on social media posting clips of her training.

Ronda Rousey claimed she can KO Fallon Fox

Fallon Fox's presence in women's MMA was greatly disapproved of by fellow fighters. Most fighters were of the view that Fox “has a physical advantage”.

There was speculation of a potential fight between the then UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey and 'Queen of Swords'.

Rousey initially claimed that she would knock out Fallon Fox, but later clarified that she is not interested in fighting her. Stating why, she said:

"I can knock out anyone in the world... I feel like if you go through puberty as a 'man' it's not something you can reverse... There's no undo button on that," Rousey told The New York Post.

Although the UFC has come to celebrate its female fighters, the inclusion of transgender fighters on the roster continues to be a source of contention.

Edited by wkhuff20