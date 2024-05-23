"False confidence", "I believe her" - Fans divided as PFL's Dakota Ditcheva claims she'll beat Valentina Shevchenko or Alexa Grasso in UFC title fight

PFL's rising star Dakota Ditcheva recently addressed a potential matchup against Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. Ditcheva stated that she could easily defeat either of them if she ever moves to UFC.

The 25-year-old has been in the spotlight ever since she made her professional mixed martial arts debut in 2021. Since then, she has amassed a flawless 11-0 record, winning 10 of the 11 fights by finish.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ditcheva spoke to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and claimed she could win UFC gold if she ever joined the promotion.

''I could have the title if I went there [UFC].''

When asked if she could beat Shevchenko or Grasso, Ditcheva responded:

''Yeah, I think I could. Yeah, I definitely think I could.''

Check out Dakota Ditcheva's comments below:

Ditcheva's remarks sparked mixed reactions from fans, who quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''False confidence. The UFC is truly the elite. Other than ONE all other leagues take UFC cast offs and failures. Love Dakota as a fighter but....sign yourself to the UFC and prove it.''

Another fan wrote:

''For some reason I believe her''

Other fans wrote:

''She doesn’t even sound confident when she says it, especially compared to Kayla Harrison talking the talk (and so far backing it up)''

''She hasn’t even fought a single fighter who has a Wikipedia but I’m sure they’re great competition.''

Ditcheva made a statement in her first fight of this year's PFL regular season as she earned a first-round TKO over Lisa Mauldin to secure the full six points. The Brit is set to face Chelsea Hackett in her upcoming bout on June 13 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Dakota Ditcheva wants Liz Carmouche or Taila Santos in the PFL flyweight final

Dakota Ditcheva aims to become the flyweight champion going into the 2024 PFL season. 'Dangerous', who won the PFL Europe title the last year, is competing in the women's flyweight division against top contenders like Bellator champion Liz Carmouche and former UFC title challenger Taila Santos.

Ditcheva started her season with an impressive win over Lisa Mauldin this April. In an interview with MMA Junkie before her fight with Mauldin, the English fighter expressed her excitement about facing Carmouche or Santos later in the season.

She said:

"I think It will only be right that we fight each other at the end, I'm excited to maybe get matched up with them, but at the same time, I'm not thinking about it too much because they still have to get through their rounds, as well. We'll see what happens."

Check out Dakota Ditcheva's comments below (10:49):

Carmouche and Santos will both appear on the upcoming PFL card on June 13, which features Ditcheva co-headlining versus Chelsea Hackett.