Famed MMA journalist shows off successful bet slip following Manchester City's FA Cup final win over Manchester United

A famed MMA journalist is celebrating after Manchester City defeated rivals Manchester United to win the 2023 FA Cup and added another domestic trophy to their collection.

Host of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to show off his successful bet slip after today's result. He initially posted his weekend parlay with BetMGM and added a suggestion of including Manchester City to win the FA Cup to increase the return.

He wrote:

"Might as well throw Man City on there, too"

The FA Cup didn't disappoint as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was the hero for his club as he scored in the opening minute and then scored the winning goal in the 51st minute to clinch the FA Cup.

Helwani tweeted a photo of his bet slip, which saw him place a $20 wager on Machester City to win at -120 odds to earn a total payout of $36.67.

Helwani began his weekend bets on a positive note with the FA Cup final, so it will be interesting to see if he will have the same luck with his parlay that includes Claressa Shields, UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France, and the Denver Nuggets.

Bellator MMA to officially introduce their flyweight division in July

Bellator MMA has a talented roster and they will be adding plenty more fighters as they are set to officially introduce their new men's flyweight division on July 30 during their cross-promotion event with Rizin.

The promotion recently announced that they will crown their first flyweight champion at the event as Makoto Shinryu takes on former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi in the co-main event. Horiguchi will look to add another championship to his already impressive career resume that includes bantamweight championship wins in both Bellator and Rizin, which he held simultaneously.

Bellator were originally planning to introduce the division this past April when they booked Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg. The fight was cancelled a day before after Borg was unable to make weight, which resulted in him being released from the promotion.

Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA



The first-ever Bellator flyweight world champion will be crowned at the Saitama Super Arena when Who will be crowned #AndNew The first-ever Bellator flyweight world champion will be crowned at the Saitama Super Arena when @kyoji1012 and @makoto0705mma face off at #BellatorXRizin2 on Sunday, July 30th Who will be crowned #AndNew? 👀The first-ever Bellator flyweight world champion will be crowned at the Saitama Super Arena when @kyoji1012 and @makoto0705mma face off at #BellatorXRizin2 on Sunday, July 30th 🇯🇵 https://t.co/nJ32RM7pHD

