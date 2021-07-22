Fan favorite fight between Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa moved up to main card of UFC Vegas 32

An exciting bantamweight banger between Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa has been shifted to the main card of UFC Vegas 32.

UFC announcer Brendan Fitzgerald broke the news on Twitter, revealing that the two bantamweights will no longer be fighting during the event's prelims.

The #MMATwitter main event this weekend has been moved to the main card. Let’s go boys.@RandyCosta135 @yanezmma #UFCVegas32 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) July 21, 2021

"The #MMATwitter main event this weekend has been moved to the main card. Let's go boys." Brendan Fitzgerald wrote, while also tagging the two bantamweights in the tweet.

Yanez was elated to hear the amazing news.The 27-year-old replied to Fitzgerald with the following tweet of his own:

Oh my goodness! Yes!! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 21, 2021

Costa followed suit by replying to Yanez's response:

Did we (myself, you, and #MMAtwitter) really just tweet our way to a main card fight on the basis of junk food… lololol

Saturday’s gonna be sickkkkkk — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 21, 2021

"Did we (myself, you and #MMAtwitter) really just tweet our way to a main card fight on the basis of junk food...lololol Saturday's gonna be sickkkkkk" Randy Costa tweeted.

UFC Vegas 32 already has six fights on the main card. So it is unclear as of now whether the newly added 135-pound bout will replace another fight on the main card or will just be an addition, taking the total number of main card fights to seven.

With the latest change, the main card for UFC Vegas 32 currently looks as follows:

Main event: Cory Sandhagen vs T.J. Dillashaw - Bantamweight

Co-main event: Aspen Ladd vs Macy Chiasson - Women's bantamweight

Kyler Phillips vs Raulian Paiva - Bantamweight

Darren Elkins vs Darrick Minner - Featherweight

Miranda Maverick vs Maycee Barber - Women's flyweight

Mickey Gall vs Jordan Williams - Welterweight

Adrian Yanez vs Randy Costa - Bantamweight

After a two-year suspension, T.J. Dillashaw will return at UFC Vegas 32

Former UFC bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw will return to the octagon after serving a two-year suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. Dillashaw will take on Cory Sandhagen, who is on a two-fight winning streak that includes flashy knockout wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar.

The two fighters have a history having formerly traded blows with each other as training partners back in the day.

Edited by Harvey Leonard