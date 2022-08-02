"Will change the trajectory of this generation’s future" - Fans sound off on Andrew Tate's potential appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Andrew Tate could be a future guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, and fans are shocked. The controversial internet personality used to be a kickboxer before retiring to run an online course on how to get rich.

Over the years, Tate has been dubbed 'The King of Toxic Masculinity' due to his stances on sexual assault, sexual harassment, and depression. His home in Romania was recently raided in regards to a potential kidnapping, but he has come out and denied any wrongdoing.

Tate's name came up in a recent JRE episode with Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz. They mentioned him while discussing how the domestication of men, including toxic masculinity, carved our path to modern-day society, which led fans to wonder if 'The King of Toxic Masculinity' could be a future guest on JRE.

One fan commented on Tate's potential to be on JRE by saying on Twitter:

"Tate on Joe Rogan will change the trajectory of this generation’s future"

Between Tate's incredible speaking skills and Rogan's ability to break down his guests with questions, a potential JRE episode would be a must-see. There are plenty of controversies to be asked about.

Andrew Tate calls out Jake Paul to be next boxing opponent for 'The Problem Child'

Tate believes his experience as a former kickboxer makes him a dangerous opponent for Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has had an unpredictable boxing career, so a matchup against 'The King of Masculinity' is not far-fetched.

During an episode of The Fellas podcast, Tate had this to say about Paul:

"I want to make something clear — I would still kick the living f**k out of Jake Paul. I’m not some washed-up UFC fighter. I’m not smaller than him. I will beat the living s**t out of him.”

Watch Andrew Tate on The Fellas podcast below:

Paul was asked about Tate at the Hasim Rahim Jr. media scrum and said, "I don't know who that is." It would be intriguing to see 'The Problem Child' as a fan favorite (assuming 'The King of Masculinity' would not be liked by the general public). For now, the matchup doesn't seem like a realistic possibility.

